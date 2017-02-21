Pennine backs Fryston’s Challenge Cup bid

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Pennine League has asked all member clubs to get behind Fryston in the Warriors’ quest to topple Keighley in Saturday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round tie.

Pennine Secretary Sue Taylor said: “We have taken the step to back Fryston, our only entry, by allowing any club a free weekend, to go and watch the Warriors.”

The game will take place at Big Fellas Stadium, Post Office Road, on Saturday 25 February (3.00pm).

Clubs are asked to contact Fixture Secretary Matt Barraclough as soon as possible if they wish to take up the offer.