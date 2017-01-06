Pennine League swings back into action

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson January 6, 2017 09:05

The Pennine League programme resumes tomorrow, with fixtures in all five sections.

Matches are:

Saturday 7 January 2017

CHAMPIONSHIP: Upton v Underbank Rangers; Sharlston Rovers v Lindley Swifts; Queens v West Leeds Eagles.

DIVISION ONE: Illingworth v Wyke; Crigglestone All Blacks v Brighouse Rangers.

DIVISION TWO: Newsome Panthers v Woodhouse Warriors; Brotherton Bulldogs v Wakefield City; Clayton v Ossett Trinity Tigers; West Craven Warriors v Hollinwood.

DIVISION THREE: Birkenshaw v Allerton Bywater; Sherburn Bears v Doncaster Toll Bar; Moorends Thorne Marauders v Dewsbury Celtic; Eastmoor Dragons v Greetland All Rounders.

DIVISION FOUR: Wyke A v Silsden; Selby Warriors v Beeston Broncos; Queensbury v King Cross Park; Wortley Dragons v Kinsley Hotel Raiders.

11-A-SIDE LEAGUE: Meltham All Blacks 0 Methley Royals 30; Boothtown Terriers v Upton A; Cowling Harlequins v Worth Village; Brighouse Rangers A v Lock Lane.

 

 

 

