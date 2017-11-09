All the permutations ahead of the closing round of the group stages

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The shape of the World Cup quarter-finals will be revealed this week as all 14 nations involved in the World Cup play their final group matches.

Here are all the crucial games, and how their outcomes will determine who progresses.

Group A

Australia will win Group A should they defeat Lebanon in Sydney on Saturday.

If Lebanon win, The Cedars will qualify and England would need to defeat France and ensure they have a superior points difference to finish second. Wayne Bennett’s side would finish top if they could overturn the points difference between themselves and the Kangaroos, which is currently 55 points apart.

France must defeat England to have any chance of qualifying. They would also need a 49 point swing to finish above Lebanon on the basis they lose to Australia, or a 62 point swing to finish about England.

Group B

The winner of New Zealand’s match against Tonga will finish top of Group B. The team that is defeated will finish second. A draw would see New Zealand win the group due to their superior points difference.

That means the winner of Samoa’s encounter with Scotland in Cairns on Saturday will finish third in the group and qualify for the knockout stages. A draw would see Samoa qualify due to their superior points difference.

Group C

Papua New Guinea will win the group if they can defeat USA in Port Moresby on Sunday.

If PNG lose, Ireland will need to defeat Wales and need a points difference swing of 36 points to overtake PNG and qualify.

Wales are already knocked out.

Group D

Fiji will qualify from Group D if they defeat Italy in Canberra on Friday.

Should Italy win, the Azzurri will need a points difference swing of 90 points to overtake Fiji and qualify.

USA have already been eliminated.

The quarter-finals draw

Friday, 17 November

Darwin Stadium

Australia v either Pool B 3rd placed team or Pool C winner

Saturday, 18 November

Christchurch Stadium

Tonga v either Pool A 3rd placed team or Pool D winner

Saturday, 18 November

Wellington Regional Stadium

New Zealand v either Pool A 3rd placed team or Pool D winner

Sunday, 19 November

Pool A 1st or 2nd placed team (not Australia) v Pool B 3rd placed team or Pool C winner