Perth to host NRL double header

The NRL will stage a double header at the new Perth Stadium in Round One of the 2018 NRL Telstra Premiership season.

South Sydney and the Bulldogs will host matches at the soon-to-be completed 60,000 capacity stadium as part of a historic double header on Saturday March 10, 2018.

“This will be a spectacular way to help kick off the new NRL season – a Saturday double header at the brand new stadium in Perth,” NRL Chief Executive Todd Greenberg said.

“Fans will get two Premiership matches in a blockbuster event at incredible value.

“I’d like to thank both the Government of Western Australia and Tourism WA for their strong desire to showcase Rugby League on this stage, as well as the two Clubs for embracing the concept.”

The opponents for the Bulldogs and Rabbitohs will be confirmed later in the year through the general release of the 2018 Telstra Premiership schedule.