Philbin extends Warrington stay

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Joe Philbin has joined Stefan Ratchford by signing a new deal with Warrington.

Philbin, 22, has signed a new two-year deal with the club that will keep him under contract until November 2019.

He made his Super League debut for the club in 2014 and has made 39 appearances to date.

Head of coaching and rugby Tony Smith said: “I’m delighted for Joe on his extension. He had an indifferent year last year. It was a bit of a wake-up call for him and a big learning curve. He’s learnt from it and he deserves his opportunities. He’s been more professional this year and has played a really good role for us. He has had far more impact this year. It’s been a case of hard work gives its rewards and he’s been working hard this season.”

Philbin added: “I’ve come all the way through from the juniors, on the progression ladder at Warrington, and am really enjoying my time here. When they came to me to re-sign it was a pretty simple decision to make.

“I struggled to get game time last year but got a little bit of a run at the back end of the season just missing out on the Grand Final but that’s made me more hungry for this year. I’m happy to be getting more game time now and playing with a smile on my face, playing my game. Tony’s been the head coach since I was at Under 18s. He’s been patient with me and I thank him for that as I feel I’m now showing what I can do.

“The lads are great here and a lot of the young players are now being promoted and playing week in week and out; you look at Ben Currie as the prime example. If you look at the quality of the squad we have – and we still don’t feel we’re playing well – once we click I think something special could happen this year and it’s not far away, hopefully it will start this week at Leeds.”