Phoenix Hunapo-Nofoa termines Bradford contract

Samoan 7s star Phoenix Hunapo-Nofoa has terminated his contract with Bradford Bulls after growing frustrated over a wait for a visa to secure a move to the Championship club.

Hunapo-Nofoa signed with the Bulls shortly after their reformation – however, after waiting three months for the necessary paperwork to arrive, he has cancelled the agreement he signed with the Bulls and has instead joined Queensland Cup side Tweed Head Seagulls.

In a statement released to TotalRL, Hunapo-Nofoa cited his frustrations that the Bulls did not indicate his visa issues – which are understood to be surrounding his eligibility as a 7s international – would take this long.

“I can’t understand why Bradford didn’t elude me to this earlier,” he said.

“If I had known that it was going to take this long for my visa to be granted I wouldn’t have signed.”

Hunapo-Nofoa also revealed his partner gave up her job to make the move with him to England – describing the situation as “financially taxing”.

“I really wanted to play in Bradford and learn under one of the greats in Geoff Toovey,” Hunapo-Nofoa said.

“I have been waiting for more than three months now without earning a cent, it has been mentally not to mention financially taxing on myself, my family and friends but more importantly my partner who gave up her career to be by my side in Bradford,” he said.

The Bulls are also still waiting for the visa of coach-in-waiting Geoff Toovey to arrive so he can begin the job of hauling the Bulls off the foot of the Championship table. They face London this Sunday.