Physio needed by students

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

ENGLAND Students are seeking a physio.

The voluntary role will involve matches throughout 2017, including in the World Cup in Australia in July.

Although the position is unpaid, expenses will be met and kit will be provided.

Duties involve pre- and post-exercise massage, the taping and strapping of injuries, and creating and delivering rehabilitation programmes and assessment of injuries during training sessions, camps and match day preparations.

Applicants should have completed, or be working towards, an undergraduate degree in Physiotherapy, Sports Therapy, Sports Rehabilitation or similar, and have experience of a physiotherapy role within a rugby environment.

They should also be willing to work on evenings and weekends when required, hold a current driver’s license, have access to a car, and hold a current Emergency first aid qualification.

England Student bosses also require the successful applicant to have experience in creating and delivering one-to-one and group rehab programmes, and to hold a current RFL DBS, or be willing to complete one.

Desirable qualifications include experience in dealing with pitch-side trauma, working with elite athletes, and in managing and preparing teams on tours.

Applicants should forward a CV and covering letter by Friday 10 March to adam.hughes@rfl.co.uk.