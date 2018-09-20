Place at Featherstone beckons for Parkside and Wests!

A slot in the Kingstone Press National Conference League Grand Final is on the agenda for Minor Premiers Hunslet Club Parkside and second-placed West Hull when the sides clash in south Leeds on Saturday.

The winner of their Qualifying semi-final will go straight through to the big decider at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone Rovers on Saturday 6 October.

The loser, meanwhile, will have a second bit of the cherry and will, on Saturday 29 September, host the winner of this week’s Elimination semi-final between Egremont Rangers and Underbank Rangers.

Promotion play-off semi-finals are also taking place on Saturday in Division One and Division Three, with four pulsating clashes in prospect.

Fixtures

Saturday 22 September 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

FIRST QUALIFYING SEMI-FINAL

Hunslet Club Parkside v West Hull

SECOND ELIMINATION SEMI-FINAL

Egremont Rangers v Underbank Rangers

DIVISION ONE

PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS

Leigh Miners Rangers v Featherstone Lions

Pilkington Recs v Milford Marlins

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Leigh East

DIVISION THREE

PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS

Clock Face Miners v Woolston Rovers

Millom v Eastmoor Dragons

LEAGUE

Gateshead Storm v Salford City Roosters