Place at Featherstone beckons for Parkside and Wests!

A slot in the Kingstone Press National Conference League Grand Final is on the agenda for Minor Premiers Hunslet Club Parkside and second-placed West Hull when the sides clash in south Leeds on Saturday.
The winner of their Qualifying semi-final will go straight through to the big decider at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone Rovers on Saturday 6 October.
The loser, meanwhile, will have a second bit of the cherry and will, on Saturday 29 September, host the winner of this week’s Elimination semi-final between Egremont Rangers and Underbank Rangers.
Promotion play-off semi-finals are also taking place on Saturday in Division One and Division Three, with four pulsating clashes in prospect.
Fixtures
Saturday 22 September 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
FIRST QUALIFYING SEMI-FINAL
Hunslet Club Parkside v West Hull
SECOND ELIMINATION SEMI-FINAL
Egremont Rangers v Underbank Rangers
DIVISION ONE
PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS
Leigh Miners Rangers v Featherstone Lions
Pilkington Recs v Milford Marlins
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Leigh East
DIVISION THREE
PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS
Clock Face Miners v Woolston Rovers
Millom v Eastmoor Dragons
LEAGUE
Gateshead Storm v Salford City Roosters