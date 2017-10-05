All to play for at Higginshaw Road!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THERE will be plenty at stake when Oldham St Anne’s entertain Eastmoor Dragons on Saturday (7 October) in the final fixture of the regular 2017 Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League Division Three campaign.

A victory for St Anne’s will ease the hosts into sixth spot in the final table, and a place in the Promotion Play-offs at the expense of Gateshead Storm, who have an inferior points’ difference.

Eastmoor, meanwhile, need to win by 45 points to edge into second spot above Stanningley (and, with that, secure automatic promotion).

The game, which is the sole fixture on Saturday in the NCL, kicks off at 1.00pm, giving grassroots aficionados plenty of time to make it to that evening’s BetFred Super League Grand Final at nearby Old Trafford.