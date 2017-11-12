PNG too good for USA

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Papua New Guinea booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 62-0 thumping of USA.

The Kumuls, who secured top position in Group C, raced in 11 tries against Brian McDermott’s winless Americans.

Debutant Lachlan Lam, the son of legendary former Wigan halfback Adrian, scored twice on debut, with Justin Olam bagging a hat-trick.

Former Leeds hooker James Segeyaro also scored while further tries through Rodney Griffin, Stragroth Amean, David Mead, Watson Boas and Nene Macdonald secured the win.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

PNG: Mead, Olam, Ottio, Macdonald, Lo, Lam, Boas, Meninga, Segeyaro, Page, Martin, Minoga, Aiton. Subs: Baptiste, Amean, Teteh, Griffin.

Tries: Lam (2), Olam (3), Segeyaro, Griffin, Amean, Mead, Boas, McDonald

Goals: Martin (10)

USA: Makelim, Burroughs, Vaivai, Alley, Faraimo, Freed, Samoa, Pettybourne, Marando, Offerdahl, Howard, Eichner, Newlin. Subs: Tochtermann-Talbott, Malu, Johnston, Rice