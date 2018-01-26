PODCAST: A Championship & League 1 preview special

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

With the season just a week away, Aaron and Matt return for the first podcast of what is going to be a big year for the sport.

As a taster of what’s to come, the boys focus on the Championship, with all 12 clubs discussed. There are also interviews with Neil Jukes, Paul Rowley, Richard Marshall and Danny Ward, who preview the new season.

To listen, simply click below – or subscribe to the lads on iTunes!