PODCAST: Episode 8 – New York, New York! + England and structure chat

The League Express Podcast is back for another week!

This week, the lads have a real treat: an exclusive, feature-length interview with the man behind the creation of the newest rugby league side, New York Rugby League.

They’ve applied to join the RFL in 2019 and we’ve sat down with the co-founder of the project to discuss finances, how it will work, who will play for them, who will coach them – and the possibility of a game going Stateside in 2018 to whet the New York public’s appetite.

Plus there’s in-depth chat about the league structure (again!), England’s preparation for the World Cup and much more.

To listen, simply click below – to subscribe, click here.