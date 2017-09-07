PODCAST: The League Express Podcast – Ep2: Dream Team, Toronto and more!

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The League Express Podcast is back!

The weekly debate you can listen to on the move, in your car or on your way to a game this week tackles the success of Toronto, the Super League Dream Team, the Qualifiers and much, much more.

You can listen by clicking the link below and starting the podcast – but why not make things easier and subscribe via iTunes? That way, you can simply be notified when a new episode is released every week and have it delivered straight to your smart device!

To subscribe, simply click here!