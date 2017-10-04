PODCAST: League Express Podcast – Episode 6 – Grand Final Preview

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The League Express Podcast is back for another week!

And this week, there’s only thing Aaron and Matt can really discuss – the Super League Grand Final between Castleford and Leeds. As well as all the usual chat and debate, the boys are joined by Castleford CEO Steve Gill, Rhinos captain Danny McGuire and the new 2017 Man of Steel, Luke Gale – who spoke to us just minutes after receiving the award on Tuesday night.

As well as that, there’s a look at Warrington’s recruitment, the furore (again) over the Million Pound Game, and much more. Listen below – and to subscribe, click here.