PODCAST: The League Express Podcast previews the 2017 World Cup final

With the small matter of a World Cup final on the horizon for England this weekend, Aaron and Matt are back with another edition of The League Express Podcast.

On the agenda this week, inevitably, are a thorough dissection of England’s chances on Saturday against Australia, where the game in Brisbane will be won and lost and the chances of Wayne Bennett remaining as coach beyond this weekend.

