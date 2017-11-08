PODCAST: Steve Price, Andrew Henderson and the World Cup latest

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The new episode of the League Express Podcast is out now!

This week, Aaron and Matt sit down for an exclusive, feature-length interview with new Warrington coach Steve Price on why he took the job, the challenges of coming to Super League and plenty of questions on the Wolves’ transfer activity.

Plus, they chat with Andrew Henderson on why he left London for the Wolves to become their assistant coach – and the legacy he’s left behind in the capital.

There’s the latest chat from the World Cup – as well as a heated debate on whether the tournament has been a success, and how the gap is bridged between the best and the rest in the coming years.

