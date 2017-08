0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

On the eve of the 2017 Challenge Cup Final, TotalRL writers Aaron Bower and Matt Shaw sat down to discuss and debate the upcoming Wembley showpiece.

If you’re heading down to Wembley, join in on the fun as the boys go through the big talking points and key battles that will decide who lifts the trophy this year.

You can listen to the full podcast below… enjoy!