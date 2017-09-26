Police line up Kiwis in head-to-head clash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

GREAT BRITAIN POLICE face New Zealand Police on Wednesday (27 September) in Vancouver with the winner set to top a Tri-Series table also involving Canada Wolverines.

Britain and the Kiwis have exactly the same points’ difference, having both beaten the Wolverines 30-16.

Chris Smith scored a hat-trick in Britain’s success on Sunday, his opener and Gaz Burns’ effort helping establish a 10-0 lead after 15 minutes.

Wes Black hit back for Canada, Connor Hunter improving, but Great Britain went in at the break 22-6 ahead courtesy of tries by Josh Greaves and Jon McCloud, with Lewis Ainley landing the last two of his three conversions.

Smith grabbed his second score three minutes after the resumption, and although the Wolverines responded with touchdowns for Joel Hulett and Rick Southen, Hunter improving the first, Smith claimed his third try between-times to ensure that his side stayed out of sight.

Wednesday’s game, which kicks off at 4.00pm local time, has been switched from the British Lions Rugby Club to the Brockton Oval, Stanley Park.