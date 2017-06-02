POLL: Who should play on the left wing for England?

13 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

As the World Cup slowly emerges on the horizon, competition for places in the England squad is intensifying by the day.

One name has, for years, been a complete certainty in the team, however.

Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall boasts one of the greatest international records the game has seen. With 32 tries in 32 games, Hall has cemented himself in the England team ever since his debut in 2009.

But this year, he faces competition.

The emergence of new stars and the rise of others has resulted in England possessing several fine wingers who could take the jersey.

But who do you think should take it? Here are five contenders, make sure you cast your vote below.

Joe Burgess (Wigan Warriors)

2017 appearances: 11

2017 tries: 14

International appearances: 3

At the age of 22, it’s almost a certainty that Burgess will eventually establish himself in the England setup. Having made his debut in 2015, he subsequently went to the NRL where he eventually showed his talents after a slow start.

Now he’s back with Wigan and, despite a few injuries, he has scored in excess of a try per appearances since his return.

He’s also played at centre this year, which is an added boost, but when talking about his quality on the wing, it is there for everyone to see.

Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers)

2017 appearances: 17

2017 tries: 28

International appearances: 0

The man so often the butt of a Billy Slater related joke is now one of the hottest properties in Super League.

Yes, Eden is the benefactor of an incredibly creative Castleford team, but his finishing is second to none and his positional play is exquisite.

Super League’s runaway leading scorer has been in unbelievable form with four consecutive hat-tricks, and as a result he’s been named in England’s Elite Performance Squad.

Clearly, Wayne Bennett likes what he has seen.

Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos)

2017 appearances: 17

2017 tries: 7

International appearances: 32

England’s mainstay winger for years is inevitably still in contention, having held down the spot for eight years.

Hall’s position has seemingly been under threat on several occasions, but he’s never relinquished the jersey and will be confident that remains the case going into the World Cup.

And why shouldn’t he? With a try record anyone would be proud of, removing him from the side would be a bold decision by Wayne Bennett.

Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

2017 appearances: 12

2017 tires: 8

International appearances: 0

Ask anyone in Wakefield and they will assure you this guy will play for England.

Will this year be too soon? Perhaps – a season-ending injury means he doesn’t have time to impress like his rivals for the jersey do. But he has proven that domestically he is among the best.

Internationally, his time will surely come.

Adam Swift (St Helens)

2017 appearances: 15

2017 tires: 6

International appearances: 0

Swift has been a mainstay in the Saints team for a while now and rarely does himself a disservice.

The 24-year-old has been on the fringes of the international setup for a few years but has never broken in.

Although he faces competition fiercer than ever this time, a strong end to the year could push him into contention.