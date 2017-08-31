POLL | Will Hull FC do the double?

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

After almost a week of celebrations, it’s back to business for Hull FC as they set their sights on a maiden Grand Final success.

The Black and Whites successfully retained the Challenge Cup last week for the first time in the club’s history, a result that has firmly established Hull FC at the top table of Super League’s elite clubs.

But despite their second major trophy in as many years, Lee Radford’s side already have to prove themselves once again.

After last year’s Challenge Cup success, Hull saw their treble ambitions fall away with a whimper. They managed just one win from their final five games, which resulted in them missing out on the League Leaders’ Shield and losing in the semi-finals of the play-offs to Wigan Warriors.

Radford insisted at the start of the season that they had learned their lessons from last year, now is their time to do it again.

But how will they go on in the run-in towards Old Trafford? In this week’s poll, we’re asking you to tell us how the Black and Whites’ season will finish. Cast your vote below.