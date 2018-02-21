Possible ‘de-regulation’ of League 1 on agenda for clubs meeting this week

The possibility of de-regulating League 1 and making it an amateur competition is among the items on the agenda for this week’s crucial Championship and League 1 clubs meetings, TotalRL can reveal.

TotalRL has acquired a copy of the agenda for the meetings, which are scheduled to take place at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium in the latter part of this week.

And on there, part of the itinerary includes a discussion about the ‘Possible de-regulation of League 1’ among other items.

It is understood that the term de-regulation relates to making the competition amateur – though it is unclear whether that notion has any support, and when any such changes are being proposed for.

Stay with TotalRL this week for more on this story.