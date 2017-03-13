Powell beams about Castleford’s defence

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The world might be drooling at the quality of Castleford’s attack, but their head coach Daryl Powell couldn’t contain his delight at the defensive aspect of his side’s 34-0 victory over Widnes.

Cas regained top spot in Super League with a six-try victory over the Vikings, with Greg Minikin and Greg Eden both scoring twice.

However, Powell saved praise for his side’s defensive display, having only conceded 48 points in the opening four games of the season.

“We scored some really great tries but the thing that impressed and pleased me most was our defence,” Powell said.

“Widnes came at us early and we prevented them from getting over. I think the turning point came when we carried Danny Craven over the line.

“We spoke at half-time about keeping them out and keeping the nil. Our defence was outstanding. We scored some really good tries and showed some world-class pieces of skill. The plays are something we work on, they do not happen by accident. It (the play in the build-up to the tries) was pure class. Greg (Eden) reeled the ball in and it was outstanding to see.

“But to see them enjoy defending was great. It’s going to be an interesting season.”

