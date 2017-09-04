Powell calls for league structure change

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Daryl Powell believes the Super League structure should change after 2018.

The Rugby Football League confirmed last week that the current Super 8s structure will remain next season, but added that any changes for the following season will be revealed before the start of the season so clubs can plan accordingly.

Castleford have enjoyed great success under the current system, however Powell believes a change should occur moving forward.

When asked if he would keep the current structure, Powell said: “No I wouldn’t.”

“I think we’ve got to be careful about messing with the structure too much because we’re losing a bit of history I think.

“You’ve got to be careful not to mess around with your structure too much and that’s where I think in Australia, they’ve been pretty much the same structure for a long, long time and they’ve got a depth of history.

“If I looked for the history of what we’re doing and we’re looking to break records, I only have to look back three years.

“I think there’s another answer. What that is I don’t know, but I think we need to change it and they probably will change it but as to what that is I’m not an administrator so I’ll wait and see.”

