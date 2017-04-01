Powell and Castleford frustrated despite convincing win over Huddersfield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell watched his side solidify their position at the top of Super League, scoring 50 points in the process, before admitting they were frustrated with the performance.

The Tigers racked up the points against Huddersfield on Friday night to remain ahead of second-placed Leeds on points difference, running out 52-16 winners.

Yet Powell insisted there is still more to come. “It was a mixed bag – there was an unbelievable amount of quality skill mixed in with a lot of errors,” said Powell.”The players and coaching staff are a little bit frustrated so we’ve got some things to improve on.

“I think sometimes scoring a lot of points is an issue for us because we’re looking for them before we do the work that’s needed to get them.

“We’ve talked about respecting the ball a fair bit more. At times in the second half we were still a little bit loose. We want to improve on that significantly in terms of a bit more of a tidier game.”

However, Powell did admit that he absolutely loves watching his side attack – something most neutrals would perhaps agree with at the present.

“But there are so many quality players in the team that we’re a real threat when we’ve got the ball in our hands.

“It was a complete mix tonight. It was hard to watch at times but at other times you just sit back and say, ‘Wow’.

“We’ve had an outstanding start to the season and are happy with where we are. We’ve got some tough challenges coming up. We play Wigan next week and they’ll be fired up after losing a couple of games.

“We’re going to need to be a lot tidier.”