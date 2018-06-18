Powell confirms Hitchcox exit after four-try haul

Daryl Powell confirmed winger Jy Hitchcox will leave the club at the end of the season after he scored four tries in the club’s draw with Hull Kingston Rovers.

The Tigers speedster bagged all four tries in their draw with the Robins, taking his tally for the year to ten tries in eight appearances.

It’s been reported the speedster will join League 1 club Bradford, where he had a loan spell earlier this season.

And Powell confirmed that the 28-year-old would not be remaining at the club beyond the end of this season.

“Jy knows he won’t be with us next year,” Powell said.

“But he has done a phenomenal job for us with Greg Eden being out for a significant amount of time.”

Powell’s side couldn’t hang on for the two points against the Robins, with the Tigers suffering further injuries to their squad. Grant Millington was forced to pull out before the game, while Mike McMeeken, Adam Milner, Jesse Sene-Lefao and Joe Wardle all limped off during the contest.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win the game but we had no subs and we had players on there who had to stay on.”

The result has left Castleford fourth in Super League.