Powell delight with Trueman

Matthew Shaw

Daryl Powell heaped praise on young halfback Jake Trueman after he stole the show in Castleford’s victory over Leeds.

The teenager scored two tries and set another three up as the Tigers moved into third with a 42-10 win over sturggling Leeds.

Trueman’s spotlight-stealing display came just over a week since a poor collective and individual performance in defeat to Catalans.

And Powell was thrilled with the youngster’s response.

“He’s going to be an outstanding player, I’ve been saying that for a fair while.

“The way he responded to what was probably his worst game at Catalans last week was absolutely phenomenal.”

