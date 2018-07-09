Powell delight with Trueman

Daryl Powell heaped praise on young halfback Jake Trueman after he stole the show in Castleford’s victory over Leeds.

The teenager scored two tries and set another three up as the Tigers moved into third with a 42-10 win over sturggling Leeds.

Trueman’s spotlight-stealing display came just over a week since a poor collective and individual performance in defeat to Catalans.

And Powell was thrilled with the youngster’s response.

Making it look easy 😏 Two tries and three assists from @CTRLFC half-back prodigy @JT6Trueman against Leeds 🐯 pic.twitter.com/PRzV4BOhtJ — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) July 9, 2018

“He’s going to be an outstanding player, I’ve been saying that for a fair while.

“The way he responded to what was probably his worst game at Catalans last week was absolutely phenomenal.”

Read more of Powell’s reaction, plus a full-page match report, in the latest edition of League Express. Buy in stores now or grab an online edition at totalrl.com/le