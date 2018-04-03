Powell frustrated with Cas following Warrington defeat

Daryl Powell cut a disappointed figure after seeing his side suffer defeat to Warrington in horrendous conditions at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

The Tigers came up short against the in-form Wolves, as Steve Price’s side secured an 18-6 win, a result that moved Cas out of the top four.

Powell insisted his side didn’t play the conditions well enough.

“I think we’re reasonably pleased with where we’re at but it was a bit disappointing today,” he said.

“I felt there were a few bits in there where we will have to improve in the coming weeks.

“We didn’t apply pressure on Warrington like we wanted to today and I thought they did that particularly well to us.

“We’ve worked hard over Easter and got a 50 percent return. We’ll learn some lessons from that.”