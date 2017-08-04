Powell gives credit to Saints after defeating Castleford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Daryl Powell praised St Helens after they ended his Castleford side’s unbeaten home run.

The Tigers, who remain top of Super League despite the defeat, had not lost a single game at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle this year before their 26-12 defeat to the Saints.

But they were nullified excellently by Justin Holbrook’s improving side, who moved up to third following their win.

Powell was keen to put the emphasis on Saints’ performance, insisting his own side put in an adequate display.

“I don’t think there was much between the teams, but they defended pretty well and there were some key turning points in the game,” Powell said.

“It was pretty tight leading up to half-time, but I thought Saints played really well and I expected them to.

“We haven’t had this feeling for a fair while, but I think it will probably help us moving down the track.

“Our effort was fantastic and the intensity of the game was great but they were the better side. I just said to the boys ‘I think we will learn from this’ and it could help us.'”