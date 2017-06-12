Powell heaps praise on five-try hero Eden

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Daryl Powell praised “special” Greg Eden after his five tries helped Castleford move six points clear at the top of Super League.

Castleford secured a 36-16 victory over Warrington, with Eden taking his try-scoring tally for the year to 33 tries in just 19 games.

Although Powell was keen to praise those playing inside Eden, he admitted Eden’s scoring prowess was impressive.

“Some of the ways he has caught the ball and how quickly he sees the ball and gets in his stride again is pretty special.”

“Greg is such a great finisher but there are some smart things done by the people inside him. Some of the stuff the left edge did was special. I thought Zak Hardaker getting into the line and creating overload situations was great.

“Passes from Luke Gale and Michael Shenton to Greg were outstanding and he put the finishing touches on them. It wasn’t perfect from us. There were flashes of absolute brilliance but in the second half we were disappointing.

“Ultimately, we are six points clear and at this stage of the season, we are in a good position. It is about us going on with it and staying focused.”

