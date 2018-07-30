Powell impressed with Mata’utia

Daryl Powell heaped praise on debutant Peter Mata’utia after an impressive opening display for Castleford.

Mata’utia joined the club last week from Leigh and produced a sound display as the Tigers picked up a 52-24 victory.

Playing at centre, the Samoan international played his part in a triumph that moved the Tigers third, and Powell was pleased with what he’d seen.

“I thought he was excellent,” Powell said.

“He was strong in the centre, beat people, has got a good off-load and a right foot step that’s really strong.

“He just looks like he’s difficult to handle – he got us moving with some fast ruck speed – and I think he’ll be a really good signing for us.”

