Powell intent on leaving a legacy at Castleford after another victory

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell has called on his side to “leave a legacy” at the club following another impressive victory on Thursday night – but he has also warned his troops they must remain grounded.

Castleford continue to set the pace at the top of Super League in the early weeks of the season following another impressive victory, this time against local rivals Leeds Rhinos, scoring 12 tries in a 66-10 demolition of the former Super League champions.

And Powell was quick to praise his team’s performance – saying large portions of his squad are on top form so early into the season.

“We were really good tonight,” he said. “Obviously Leeds are in a tough patch, having lost a few troops. For us, there is so much good going on with the team at the moment.

“Individually they are playing at the top of their game and the maturity of the team has come through and is showing at the moment. We are playing in a tradition here, it’s a team that’s been called ‘Classy Cas’ and hopefully we can do something special and leave a legacy.”

However, Powell also said he wants to see his side not get carried away following their unbeaten start to the season.

“Keep your feet on the ground is what I’m saying to them,” he said. “But we’ve got some good players who are playing some good stuff; we look quick and we look athletic. Defensively we conceded a couple but overall, it was much improved on what we’ve seen.”

Powell also confirmed half-back Rangi Chase will return to the fold next week. The half-back was left out on Thursday night following an internal investigation – but Powell said he will be back in the mix for Sunday’s trip to Widnes.

“He’ll come back into the group next week,” he said.

“(Greg) Minikin looks lightning, (Zak) Hardaker speaks for himself and (Greg) Eden is a great acquisition,” Powell said. “I really like watching them play, they are so quick and back themselves.

“Our pack is looking good, the second-half management of the game by Luke Gale was outstanding and I thought Paul McShane complemented him well, he’s such a clever footballer.”