Powell pays tribute to Gale and Milner following semi-final success

Daryl Powell picked out Luke Gale and Adam Milner for praise following their semi-final success over St Helens.

The duo came up with a number of key plays among them to ensure the Tigers triumphed in an epic encounter between the two sides.

Gale’s contribution, which included a try, an equalising penalty goal after the hooter and the decisive drop goal, was even more remarkable given his recent emergency surgery that had left his involvement in serious doubt.

Powell was quick to praise his lynchpin halfback for his contribution.

“Galey held his nerve so it was extra-time,” he said.

“It’s always interesting how you play extra-time, whether you kick-off or receive, especially because it makes a big difference now with the seven tackles when you’re going for drop goals. You’ve got to be smart, I thought the first one we went too early and too far out, that gave them seven tackles and then they did exactly the same which gave us the opportunity.

“That drop goal was world class, to get it over the top of those onrushing defenders was something.

“Monday he was pretty sure but I just wanted to give him until Wednesday to see how he came out. He handled it pretty well I thought, it was just a phenomenal effort from the team. He looks OK, he might have hurt himself being dived on. Apart from that he’s alright.”

Meanwhile, Milner also scored but came up with key tackles in both halves to prevent Saints scoring, with his try-saving tackle on Tommy Makinson coming just minutes before he scored to give Castleford a 10 point lead.

“He’s been great for us all year Adz,” Powell added.

“He’s not the biggest player for us in the middle but he’s certainly got plenty of energy and a good defender. He does some real good things with the ball, he’s been great for us all year, he’s been consistently a really good player for us.”