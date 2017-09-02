Powell pleased with squad players in Giants win

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Daryl Powell admitted he was relieved to see his Castleford side come through their clash with Huddersfield unscathed as they continued their charge towards the play-offs with a victory.

Despite several changes, the Tigers put in a strong second-half showing to overcome the Giants, with Greg Eden scoring his 36th try of the season.

Although Powell wasn’t impressed with his side’s showing, he was pleased to see them overcome another hurdle on their path to Old Trafford.

“I always thought this would be a tough game for us for a couple of different reasons,” he explained.

“Psychologically after winning the League Leaders’ Shield and then having a week off and obviously because for Huddersfield this was a crucial game to win.

“We didn’t play that well, particularly in the first-half when I thought we were off our game and Huddersfield rattled us. But in the second-half I thought we were dug in and we found a way to win.”

A number of Castleford’s squad players were given an opportunity to impress in the contest, and Powell thought they all brought positive contributions.

“I thought Alex Foster was outstanding,” he said.

“I thought Larne (Patrick) did some strong stuff, Gadwin (Springer) did some good things and his carries were really strong and was a handful. Jy (Hitchcox) did OK on the win, he was probably at fault for the last try but he looked sharp and Kevin (Larroyer) got a look in.”