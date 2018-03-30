Powell pleased with defensive effort

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell was pleased with his side’s defensive effort in their 11-6 victory over Wakefield Trinity

“Defensively I thought we were really good, you could see tonight from the off. It was a night for defence. There was a commitment to defence that we could have questioned in the second half of our last two performances.”

Once again, the conditions weren’t the best in which to play but Powell knows the importance of being able to play in poor conditions.

“Teams are defined on performances in conditions like we had tonight. It was so tough and determined. Our kicking game was pretty smart. I think we completed at 80-odd percent in the first half, in these conditions, they are high stats. I’m delighted tonight.

“You aren’t going to watch that and purr over it from a Rugby League perspective but you are from a toughness point of view.

Meanwhile, Powell is looking forward to seeing new acquisition Liam Watts play on Monday against a newly re-energised Warrington

“Liam Watts will come in, it’ll be great to see how he goes in our team.

“It’s going to be a tough game on Monday. They’re a different animal this year. They play a different way and put you under pressure in a different way. We’re going to need to deal with some physical bits and bobs. We look alright from an injury point of view so I need to make some decisions. “