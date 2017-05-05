Powell praises Castleford after they edge thriller at Huddersfield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford coach Daryl Powell expressed his delight after watching his side extend their lead at the top of the table to three points with a narrow victory at Huddersfield.

Jesse Sene-Lefao’s late try proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Castleford winning 26-21 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

After blowing teams off the park on certain occasions this year, Powell did admit he was delighted to see his team edge a close one.

He said: “It’s a big win for us. I’m absolutely delighted for the players, it’s the first tight game we’ve won this year. It was always going to be a difficult game for all sorts of reasons and we started a little bit edgy.

“We had another combination of halves out there once Rangi (Chase) left the field and it was always going to be awkward attacking but our guts and determination was huge.”

Powell also paid credit to the Giants, though, saying: “I thought Huddersfield were great, they really came after us. It forced us to change the way we played a little bit but the second half was fantastic for us.

However, Powell was unimpressed with the decision to show Jake Webster a yellow card in the closing moments – a decision which ultimately failed to impact on the outcome.

He said: “It was a poor call and it looked like it was going to cost us until Danny Brough did what he did and that evened up the leger.”