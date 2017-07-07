Powell praises Castleford turnaround as they extend cushion at the top

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford coach Daryl Powell paid tribute to his side after they overcome a 16-point half-time deficit to move ten points clear at the top of Super League.

The Tigers were noticeably out of sorts in the first 40 minutes of a thrilling local derby with Wakefield, before rallying to win 25-24 courtesy of a late Luke Gale drop goal.

And Powell pulled no punches when asked about his side’s performance in the first half, saying: “We needed to change a few things at half-time. It was down to attitude, we needed to show we’re the team we think we are.

“I’m not taking anything away from Wakefield, who pretty much dominated the first half, but our attitude was just not quite where it needed to be.

“We’d won nine games straight and I suppose it’s human nature that you just dip a bit. It’s a lesson for us that every week teams want to beat us.”

However, Powell said he was much more pleased with what his side delivered after their half-time team talk.

He said: “In the second half we looked completely different. Our attitude was better and we started to get our game together. To do what did at the end showed a lot of character, it was a great response from us.

“I thought we did well to reel those points back. I never thought we were great – we stuttered a fair bit on attack – but it’s a great example of how to win when you’re under a bit of pressure.

“The spirit was incredible and if we had lost by a point I would have said the same.”

There was a blow though; as the Tigers coach confirmed forward Adam Milner has a foot injury while Jake Webster suffered a rib knock. They will be assessed ahead of next Sunday’s clash with Salford.

NOW READ: