Powell reveals Castleford support for family of Evan Hawksworth

Castleford coach Daryl Powell has revealed that one of his first-team players was related to Evan Hawksworth, the 14-year-old who tragically passed away over the weekend after suffering an injury playing rugby league.

The Stanley Rangers under-14s player suffered a serious head injury during a game against Batley Boys, with the rugby league community offering overwhelming support for Evan’s family since.

And Powell admits Castleford will support the family wherever they can after revealing Hawksworth is the cousin of Tigers hooker Paul McShane.

He said: “It’s devastating for such a young person to lose their life playing the game he would have loved so much.

“It’s very sad, isn’t it. It’s a real tough one; Paul McShane is his cousin so there’s a connection there and we’ve already offered as much support as we can from the club.

“We pass on our condolences to the family and I hope they can get past this difficult time in their life. You can’t imagine what it’s like losing your kids.”

Rugby Football League Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Wood, said of Evan’s passing: “This is truly awful news and we are all so sad to hear of Evan’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and everyone at Stanley Rangers at this time.

“We will endeavour to ensure that his family and teammates are supported by the Rugby Football League Benevolent Fund and through Sporting Chance.”