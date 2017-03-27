Powell saves praise for Moors as Cas return to winning ways

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Daryl Powell praised his side after they overcame last week’s defeat at Salford by defeating Catalans.

Despite falling to an early deficit, Cas defeated the Dragons 43-26 to return to the top of Super League after six rounds.

Having returned to the summit, Powell was pleased with his side.

“I think there were some outstanding things in our game. Obviously, to be 14-0 down, you are under pressure. We had to score next and I thought we always looked dangerous when we had the ball, but we were a bit leaky in defence, which is one disappointing element.

“The Catalans are a big physical team and to get away to a start like that it gave them a real foothold in the game. So I was pleased we managed a response.

“At times we look unbelievably difficult to hold, so there are lots of positives for us. Overall we needed to win the game and it gets us back into a good position.”

The Cas chief also praised Junior Moors, the Tigers forward who was at his destructive best again.

“Junior has been outstanding for us. Every time he has come off the bench, he has been phenomenal and he was good again today.”