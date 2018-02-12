Powell says Castleford need to “chill out” after sensing issues

Daryl Powell believes Castleford fans need to relax after their narrow victory over Widnes.

The Tigers were far from their best in the 13-12 victory, just over a week on from their heavy defeat to St Helens.

Powell was pleased to see his side get their first win of the season on the board, but admitted the change of expectations around the club had changed the mood at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

“The whole place is a bit nervous about us,” he admitted.

“Everyone expects to win every week but you can’t be all-singing, all dancing every week. We’ve just got to chill out – it won’t be like it was last year. Every year is different.

“But I think everybody expects us to be on this journey of winning every week and this is a different journey, a different season. We’re going to have to find something else and today we did. We’re not all singing, all dancing – the conditions are tough. We’re still trying to find our fluency.”

Powell added that he was looking forward to an extended break, with this week’s World Club Challenge leaving the Tigers without a game: “I’m really pleased with the two points and I’m not a big fan of the World Club Challenge stopping the season by a week but at the moment it’ll give us a bit of breathing space.

“I’m looking forward to this next two weeks. We need to chill out and relax a bit. It’ll come for us. We trained with a great attitude all week. Obviously it’s been a tough week for us because we’re not used to the standard that we put out there last week.”