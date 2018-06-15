Powell to keep faith in fringe players for Castleford’s clash with Hull KR

Castleford coach Daryl Powell welcomes back two key players for Sunday’s clash with Hull KR – but insists the players who caught the eye so much at Warrington last week will not be dropped as a result.

Prop Junior Moors and Jake Webster are expected to be in Powell’s side for the visit of the Robins on Sunday afternoon, both having recovered from knocks which kept them out of last week’s impressive win at the Wolves.

However, Powell has promised that the likes of fullback Callum Turner, half-back Jake Trueman and recent acquisition Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e will all once again be involved.

He said: “We’re not too dissimilar to last week. Jake and Junior will be available again, so that gives us something to think about. However, it’s not too far off – but the boys did an outstanding job last week anyway. Our last two performances have been good and we want to carry that sort of trend on, particularly from a defensive performance.”

In particular reference to the full-back role, Powell admitted putting Laulu-Togaga’e there is a possibility – but hinted Turner has likely done enough to retain the shirt.

“I’ve got the option of putting QLT at the back as well as Callum – but he did well enough to have another shot at it, I think,” he said.

“I was pleased with him and Q did a great job at half-back, and that’s thrown a cat among the pigeons, the way the players performed. I was delighted with it, to be honest with you.”

Powell has also not ruled out the possibility of forward Grant Millington performing another cameo stint at half-back – a role which, given his usual position, he often adapts to well.

“Jamie Ellis is still not right, he will probably be right next week,” he said. “Grant Millington stepped in and played half towards the back end of the game when Calum Turner came off.

“He’s capable of doing it for periods, I wouldn’t want to out him out there for a full game, but he handled it okay. We will wait and see what this game brings, but that is an option.”

Powell is also hopeful more big names will return for next Friday’s clash with Wigan.

He said: “Greg Eden and Paul McShane aren’t available this week but hopefully next week; certainly with Paul and Liam Watts – and hopefully Greg isn’t too far off too. We’ve got a tough run with injuries at the moment, particularly to pivotal players, but it is what it is.”