Powell wary of Hull hoodoo

Castleford head coach Daryl Powell admitted his side had been outplayed by Hull FC, and admitted his side need to find a way to overcome the Black and Whites.

For the second time this season, the Tigers came unstuck against the Challenge Cup holders, going down 32-24.

It was Castleford’s fourth defeat of the year in all competitions, and Powell was left underwhelmed with his side’s display.

“Obviously I’m disappointed because it was a poor performance,” said Powell, whose side found themselves 12-0 down inside 10 minutes.

“We didn’t handle the start well but we battled back well and we thought we could resettle at half-time.

“When we got in front, the way we tried to manage the game was crazy with offloads.

“Hull were too good for us but we have an opportunity against these boys again in the season. They have beaten us twice now this season and we have to find a way to knock them off.”