Power Rankings – August 15th

1. Castleford Tigers (0)

A near perfect week for the Tigers leaves them on the cusp of history.

Their win at Salford moved them within a point of the League Leaders’ Shield, and a first place finish in the top tier for the first time in the club’s 91-year history.

It could be made so much sweeter if they can wrap things up on Thursday against Wakefield.

2. Hull FC (0)

A battle of two in-form teams ultimately went the way of Lee Radford’s side.

The Black and Whites are in superb form and extended their winning run with a fantastic victory over a Saints side that is going well at the minute.

They’re right in the mix moving towards the play-offs.

3. Hull Kingston Rovers (New entry)

Storming up to third are Tim Sheens’ Robins, who took a huge stride towards Super League with an impressive victory at Leigh Centurions.

Their goal all year has been to return to the top table, and now, with two wins from two in the Qualifiers, they have a great chance of doing just that.

There’s still work to do, but the Rovers look good value for promotion after last week.

4. Dewsbury Rams (+1)

The miracle of the season continues.

Dewsbury’s incredible turnaround under Neil Kelly hit another high point as they defeated Toulouse for the second time in two months.

They’re safely in the top four of the Championship Shield, and who’d back against them to not win the competition?

5. Warrington Wolves (+1)

Warrington take another stride up the ladder after scoring over half a century of points against Catalans.

The Wolves’ season will go down as a disappointing one, but at least they’re ending on a high.

6. St Helens (-3)

Saints take a plunge following defeat to Hull FC.

A narrow defeat in an awful game leaves them outside of the top four again, but they still have time on their side.

7. Leeds Rhinos (-3)

It was a hugely disappointing week for Leeds as they were soundly beaten by their neighbours down the road.

The Rhinos were dispatched of by Wakefield, which has seen Hull cut the gap between themselves and Hull down to one point.

8. Wigan Warriors (+1)

It was a must-win game for Wigan, and they delivered.

Defeat to Huddersfield would have all but ended Wigan’s play-off hopes, but, as they so often do, they won when it mattered.

9. Keighley Cougars (New entry)

The Cougars are on the march!

Craig Lingard’s side kept their momentum building as they became just the second team to get a result against Toronto.

An epic fight back saw them pick up a draw with the Wolfpack, and keep them in contention for the play-offs.

10. London Broncos (-3)

The Broncos move down three places after only managing a draw with Featherstone.

Home games are going to be vital for the Broncos, so a draw with the Rovers is undoubtedly a blow.