Power Rankings – August 1st

1. Castleford Tigers (0)

Despite an inactive week, Castleford remain top due to their superiority over the rest this year.

But in truth, the hard work really starts right now for the Tigers.

2. Wigan Warriors (+7)

Storming up the rankings are Wigan after reaching their 31st Challenge Cup final.

Their victory over Salford booked their place at Wembley, but perhaps more importantly it keeps their momentum grown as they look to win the two major trophies.

They’ve work to do, but don’t write them off.

3. York City Knights (New entry)

The huge achievers of last week were York after they managed to inflict defeat on the immovable Toronto Wolfpack for the first time ever in league action.

It will go down as one of the biggest shocks of the year and for that the Knights shoot up the list.

With over 2,600 people there, it was an epic day for the League 1 club.

4. Hull FC (New entry)

Hull are well and truly back in the top four following their return to Wembley being booked.

They did so emphatically too. Not only did they defeat Leeds, they did it with real conviction.

It was a performance that asserted their intentions more than any other this year.

5. Halifax (-3)

Halifax are one of the several clubs to drop following an inactive week.

However, you can guarantee they’ll be raring to go when they face Hull KR on Sunday.

6. London Broncos (-3)

London also drop after a week off.

But they remain viable promotion contenders through the Qualifiers.

7. St Helens (-2)

Saints slip two places following a week off.

But ahead of their clash with Castleford they are serious dark-horses to reach the play-offs and the Grand Final

8. Warrington Wolves (+1)

Warrington bizarrely move up a spot despite an inactive week.

But that’s because a few teams above them dropped down, such as…

9. Leeds Rhinos (-5)

Leeds, despite not being bad against Hull, were simply outplayed.

Although credit should go Hull’s way for their performance, Leeds will still be disappointed they aren’t on their way to Wembley.

10. Dewsbury Rams (-2)

An inactive week won’t have killed Dewsbury’s momentum ahead of the Championship Shield.

Sadly for them, it does mean they drop a few place on this list though.