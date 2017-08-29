Power Rankings: August 29th

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Hull FC (+5)

They secured their place in history, and that’s an achievement that cannot go unnoticed.

Some suggested last year’s Wembley heroics were a one off. Their retention of the trophy proves that it was not, and they are equipped to compete at the top on a regular basis.

2. Castleford Tigers (-1)

Castleford’s inactivity means they drop a spot.

But if we’re honest, they’re not in a bad position are they?

3. Hull Kingston Rovers (-1)

Similarly to Cas, the Robins drop a spot after an inactive week.

However, there’s no doubting they are in a fantastic position.

4. Leeds Rhinos (0)

Leeds stay where they were following a quiet week.

The Rhinos, fresh off the back of a week’s rest, will no doubt be planning a strong assault towards Old Trafford now.

5. Wigan Warriors (0)

Wigan may have suffered a heartbreaking defeat, but they stay where they were in the rankings following a largely impressive display.

The Warriors came out on the wrong side of the result, but they asserted once again that on the big stage, they’re always a threat.

6. Dewsbury Rams (-3)

A shock defeat to Swinton Lions knocks Dewsbury’s momentum after eight wins in nine games.

To say the result was unexpected would be an understatement, and although Dewsbury’s place in the Shield play-offs is secure, they won’t be best pleased.

7. Warrington Wolves (0)

Like many others, Warrington stay where they were following a week off.

They remain unbeaten in the Qualifiers though, and are closing in on Super League safety.

8. Barrow Raiders (0)

Barrow remain second in League 1 after a well deserved reserved rest week for all the clubs.

They face local rivals Workington this week.

9. St Helens (0)

Another club who had a quiet week, Saints stayed active with an impressive junior members day that grabbed headlines.

All eyes are on Ben Barba this week.

10. Toulouse Olympique (New entry)

The French side make the move back into the top ten following a victory over Sheffield.

The return of Johnathon Ford was a big boost and bolsters their hopes of winning the Championship Shield.