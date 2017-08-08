Power Rankings – August 8th

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Castleford Tigers (0)

The Tigers cling onto first place by the tips of their claws after suffering their first home defeat of the season.

But because of their dominance, they just about stay at the top.

2. Hull FC (+2)

It’s not been a bad few weeks for Hull FC.

They ended the regular season with a win over Huddersfield and backed it up with an outstanding performance against Leeds to make the Challenge Cup final.

There’s no sign of things slowing down either. Another sound display against Salford saw them strengthen their grip on a play-off place.

3. St Helens (+4)

If you weren’t taking Saints seriously, you are now.

Their superb win over Castleford firmly establishes them as title contenders.

If you think differently, you leave yourself at the risk of being shown up.

4. Leeds Rhinos (+5)

Talk about bouncing back with style.

Challenge Cup heartache could have easily bothered the Rhinos. Instead, they responded with an excellent performance against Wigan that cut the gap between themselves and Castleford.

5. Dewsbury Rams (+5)

They say miracles don’t exist. In the case of Dewsbury’s campaign in 2017, they do.

Dead and buried around Easter, the Rams, under the guidance of Neil Kelly, are now contenders to win the Championship Shield.

You can hardly argue with that. A remarkable turnaround.

6. Warrington Wolves (+2)

Another week, another win for Warrington as they got their Qualifiers campaign off to a strong start.

Victory over Widnes helps them climb the ladder again after registering a fourth straight win.

7. London Broncos (-1)

The Broncos slip down a place after defeat to Widnes.

But it’s the most minimal drop possible after putting in a performance that firmly asserted their intentions in the Qualifiers.

They pushed Catalans to the end. In truth, they probably should have won.

The signs are good for the Broncos.

8. Halifax (-3)

Halifax came so, so close to causing a huge shock over Hull Kingston Rovers.

Leading by eight points, it looked like Fax were going to shake things up massively by beating the promotion hopefuls.

They ultimately lost, but they have sent a warning out to the rest of the competition.

9. Wigan Warriors (-7)

Wigan suffered a big setback on Friday after a disappointing defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

The Warriors’ winning run came to an end, but the most disappointing aspect was the performance.

By their own high standards, Wigan were poor. and it leaves them adrift of the top four.

10. Toronto Wolfpack (New entry)

The Wolfpack return to the top ten after emphatically returning to winning ways.

A 68-0 win at Workington reasserted their intentions and put them back on track.