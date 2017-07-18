Power Rankings – July 18th

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Castleford Tigers (0)

There seems to be no stopping Castleford as their place at the top remains safe.

Their latest win over Salford means they have now conquered every team this season, another box ticked on their route to the play-offs.

2. Leeds Rhinos (0)

Leeds retain second spot after a hard-fought win over Hull.

Pretty it was not, but they got the job done and are now four points clear in second place.

3. London Broncos (+1)

The Broncos move into third place after a comfortable win over Rochdale.

Their superb run of form, which now stands at 12 wins in 13 games, is ideal preparation for the Qualifiers.

4. Toronto Wolfpack (+1)

After ending the regular League 1 season undefeated, it seemed only fair to move Toronto up the list.

Averaging over 60 points a game so far, it’s hard to argue with that!

5. Halifax (+3)

Halifax are the big climbers this week after moving so close to the Qualifiers.

An outstanding victory over Featherstone, which followed an equally-impressive win in Toulouse the week before, leaves the top four race in their hands going into the final day.

The fans will be hoping Featherstone win in Toulouse to secure their spot without having to rely on getting a result against Hull Kingston Rovers.

6. Hull Kingston Rovers (-4)

Speaking of the Robins, they are on the slide after a surprise defeat to Toulouse, who remain in contention for the Qualifiers as a result.

They’ll be hoping to put that right against Halifax on Sunday.

7. Wakefield Trinity (New entry)

Trin race back into the top ten after regaining fourth place.

A convincing win over Widnes leaves a top four spot in their hands going into the split, and the prospect of an additional home game in the 8s.

A great season.

8. Whitehaven (New entry)

Whitehaven are back after a superb win over Barrow.

That result guaranteed them second-place over their Cumbrian rivals going into the Super 8s. A fine year so far.

9. Huddersfield Giants (New entry)

They’re in the top eight of Super League, and the top ten of the Power Rankings.

A triumph over Leigh secured their unlikely place in the top eight after a slow start to the year. Rick Stone and the squad deserve great credit.

10. North Wales Crusaders (New entry)

For the first time this year, Mike Grady’s side is in despite missing out on the top eight.

But it shouldn’t take anything away from their season so far, with the original goal to stabilise the club. They’ve done that and more, ultimately missing out on the top eight due to points difference.