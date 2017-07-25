Power Rankings – July 25th

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Castleford Tigers (0)

They’re ten points clear at the top of the league and the League Leaders’ Shield is all but wrapped up.

Victory over Catalans was the latest box ticked by Daryl Powell’s men.

It’s a case of consistency and delivering at the right time now. But who would back against them?

2. Halifax (+3)

They completed what many believed was impossible.

Very few people backed Halifax to make the top four this year. Some had them down as relegation contenders. But a remarkable end to the season has seen Fax surge into the Qualifiers and finish third.

Their win over Hull Kingston Rovers was the most satisfying yet. They now go into the Qualifiers with momentum and the best defensive record in the Championship.

3. London Broncos (0)

London stay exactly where they were after a dominant win over Batley.

They’ve gone under the radar since they secured their top four spot, but with an incredible run of form heading into the Qualifier, they are a viable threat.

Promotion contenders? Absolutely.

4. Leeds Rhinos (-2)

Leeds drop after a heavy defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Albeit, it was with a much-changed team as they rest up for the Challenge Cup semi-final.

Leeds will come back stronger. They are still second in Super League and could be going to Wembley by this time next week.

5. St Helens (New entry)

Saints storm into the rankings following victory over Wakefield.

Under Justin Holbrook, Saints have impressed. They’ve won seven of their ten games, a win rate that would see the club second in Super League had they maintained that win ratio all year.

They’re a point behind the top four, and the dark horses entering the Super 8s.

6. Toronto Wolfpack (-2)

An inactive week means Toronto drop the rankings.

Nevertheless, their dominance is unrivalled. 15 straight wins is a simply phenomenal achievement and they’ll be looking to get the job done quickly in the League 1 Super 8s.

7. Warrington Wolves (New entry)

The Wolves enter the rankings after a third straight win.

Their victory over Widnes wasn’t pretty but gives them something to build on in the Qualifiers.

8. Dewsbury Rams (New entry)

The rise of the Rams continues.

Five wins in six matches has seen the Rams go from relegation certainties to Championship Shield contenders.

An eighth place finish under the circumstances is remarkable.

9. Wigan Warriors (New entry)

They’re turning the screw.

Underwhelming for large parts this year, Wigan are now three points of the top four and in the Challenge Cup semi-final.

Don’t write the world champions of just yet.

10. Toulouse Olympique (New entry)

Toulouse didn’t make the top four and that will be bitterly frustrating.

Nevertheless, wins over Hull Kingston Rovers and Featherstone back-to-back deserve recognition, and they get that with a top ten spot.