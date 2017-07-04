Power Rankings: July 4th

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1 Castleford Tigers (+1)

Cas regain their throne at the top of the pile following their victory over Hull FC.

They’re now eight points clear at the top of Super League and have got the Hull hoodoo off their back, even if it did end up incredibly close.

2 Hull Kingston Rovers (+2)

The Robins storm up the rankings after wrapping up the Championship title.

But it was the manner in which they did it that was far more impressive. They dispatched of London Broncos with ease, ending their ten game winning streak.

A very impressive day all round, and they appear to be picking up the pace heading into the Qualifiers.

3 Leeds Rhinos (+2)

Leeds climb two places following their win over St Helens.

It proved to be significant for Brian McDermott’s side, as it ensured they retained their place in the top four and they leapfrogged Hull as a result.

The Rhinos might be going under the radar, but they’re a definite threat.

4 London Broncos (-3)

London lose top spot following their defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers.

It was a disappointing day for the Broncos, who had been built up highly leading into the game. Nevertheless, their place in the Qualifiers is now secure.

5 Hull FC (-2)

The Black and Whites drop following defeat to Cas.

Credit goes to Lee Radford’s side, as they were poor for an hour and still nearly won.

They did enough to convince people they’re still the most potent threat to Cas, too.

6 Salford Red Devils (+2)

Salford are on the rise again following a solid display in victory over Huddersfield.

The Red Devils outplayed the in-form Giants and returned to second in Super League as a reward.

A truly remarkable season.

7 Toronto Wolfpack (0)

The Wolfpack stay in the top seven following a good win against York City Knights, who had been in great form before this.

They remain top and unbeaten in the league.

Can anyone stop them? It looks highly unlikely.

8 Dewsbury Rams (New entry)

The turnaround of the season undoubtedly goes to the Rams, who, for the first time, make the top ten.

They were without a win after eight games of the league season when Glenn Morrison left. He was replaced by Neil Kelly, who did manage to guide them to their first win, however they were still left with just one win in the first 13 league games.

But an incredible rejuvenation has seen them win five of their last seven games, only losing to Hull Kingston Rovers and London in that period.

They eased past Rochdale this weekend and are now eighth in the Championship.

9 Whitehaven (0)

Whitehaven continue to impress.

Their hard-fought win over Keighley leaves them still in second in League 1, with defeat to Toronto the only blot on their record.

10 Featherstone Rovers (New entry)

Featherstone return to the top ten after moving very close to a top four finish.

One more win would secure them a place in the Qualifiers after they defeated Batley 42-14.

Their form just looks like improving as the split looms closer.