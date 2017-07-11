Power Rankings – June 11th

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1 Castleford Tigers (0)

They rightfully remain on top of the pile after another victory that kept them way clear at the top of Super League.

Although they weren’t at their polished best against Wakefield, they still found a way to get the job done and stay eight points clear at the top of the league.

The League Leaders’ Shield is now all but wrapped up, but they look the undoubted favourites for the Grand Final too.

2 Leeds Rhinos (+1)

Having moved up to second in Super League, they climb to second place in the Power Rankings too.

It’s a thoroughly deserved rise after a superb performance against Salford that was perhaps their biggest statement of intent yet in 2017.

They aren’t the most talked about team right now, but they’re one of the most dangerous.

3 Hull Kingston Rovers (-1)

The Robins are unfortunate to drop a spot this week after a 42-10 win over Bradford.

But the accomplishments of Leeds mean they have to endure a small slip.

Nevertheless, they remain the biggest threat to the Super League clubs preparing to compete in the Qualifiers.

4 London Broncos (0)

London secured their spot in the top four with a victory over Sheffield.

The race is now on to secure second place, a crucial position as it secures an additional home game in the Qualifiers.

But the Broncos, despite a disappointing defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers recently, will be fully confident of securing that spot after 11 wins in their last 12 games.

5 Toronto Wolfpack (+2)

The Wolfpack finally earn a move up the rankings due to their incredible consistency.

Victory over Gloucestershire was their 16th win in 17 games this season. Their only defeat was against Salford in the Challenge Cup.

You can’t argue with a record like that!

6 Featherstone Rovers (+4)

Featherstone are the big climbers this week after securing their top four place.

Victory over Batley ensured they’ll compete in the Qualifiers again in 2017, a big achievement for the club.

Now they’re chasing London in second.

7 Wigan Warriors (New entry)

Wigan enter the top ten for the first time in a long time after steering themselves away from the Qualifiers.

Four games unbeaten have helped them advance to the semi-final of the Challenge Cup and move to within four points of the top four.

8 Halifax (New entry)

Halifax surge into the rankings after an incredible win over Toulouse.

The part-timers leapfrogged the French outfit into the top four of the league after this victory with just two games remaining.

Should Richard Marshall’s men get the job done, it would prove to be an incredible accomplishment.

9 Newcastle Thunder (New entry)

The League 1 outfit enter the top ten after a sixth consecutive victory.

Following the departure of Mick Mantelli, Thunder have done a superb job to turn things around and are now in the League 1 play-off places.

Dark horses? It could well be the case.

10 Hull FC (-5)

Hull plummet after a second consecutive defeat.

It was a scrappy game against Saints and their lack of quality cost them.

They do, however, remain in the top four.