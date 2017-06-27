Power Rankings – June 27th

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1 London Broncos (0)

There appears to be no stopping the Broncos charge.

Their victory over Featherstone was a record-breaker, as it secured London a tenth straight victory for the first time in the club’s victory.

Next up they face Hull Kingston Rovers in a top of the table clash. They way they’re playing, you’d be brave to bet against them.

2 Castleford Tigers (+1)

The Tigers shoot back into second place after and excellent win over Leeds Rhinos.

In a competitive game, Cas’ quality was just too much for the Rhinos in the end.

Teams have proved they can be stopped, but it will take an exceptional performance to do so.

3 Hull FC (New entry)

The Black and Whites are back in the Rankings, and back with a mighty bang.

Their heavy win over Wakefield moved them second in Super League, and extend their winning run to four games.

They’re still in the hunt on all fronts this year.

4 Hull Kingston Rovers (0)

Across the city, the Robins remain fourth after a comfortable win over Sheffield.

Justin Carney’s debut was a success and young halfback Liam Harris shone on debut.

All in all, a good display that ticked all the boxes.

5 Leeds Rhinos (-3)

Leeds drop significantly after their defeat to Cas.

Despite putting in a strong performance, defeat naturally put their top two spot under threat.

But they proved that they are still more than a match for anyone in the competition this year.

6 Huddersfield Giants (0)

Huddersfield retain sixth after a draw with Wigan.

It was a result that keeps their unlikely push for the top eight firmly on track.

If they do it, a lot of credit should be handed to Rick Stone.

7 Toronto Wolfpack (0)

Toronto aren’t going to be stopped, are they?

The Wolfpack cruised to another victory, this time over Hunslet.

8 Salford Red Devils (-3)

Another defeat results in the Red Devils threatened with a move out of the top ten.

To lose any game from their position in the game against Saints is bitterly disappointing, even more so as it cost them second place in Super League.

9 Whitehaven (-1)

Haven are mightily unlucky to drop a place, but the performance of Hull FC and others above them mean they drop.

Nevertheless, 11 wins in 12 games is nothing short of outstanding and they deserve to be second in League 1.

10 York City Knights (New entry)

For the first time this season, York make the top ten on the back of some excellent results.

Their latest victory over Keighley was a sixth in seven outings and solidified their place in the League 1 play-off places.